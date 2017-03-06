See All Podiatrists in Wilson, NC
Dr. Deep Patel, DPM

Podiatry
3.9 (7)
Map Pin Small Wilson, NC
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Deep Patel, DPM

Dr. Deep Patel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Wilson, NC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.

Dr. Patel works at Foot and Ankle Associates of Nc Pllc in Wilson, NC with other offices in Rocky Mount, NC and Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Foot and Ankle Associates of Nc Pllc
    2130 Forest Hills Rd W Ste C, Wilson, NC 27893 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 281-4442
  2. 2
    Foot & Ankle Associates of North Carolina Pllc
    740 Sutters Creek Blvd, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 451-4040
  3. 3
    Foot and Ankle Associates Of NC
    2701 New Bern Ave, Raleigh, NC 27610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 231-7969

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rex Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Deep Patel, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265611560
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deep Patel, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

