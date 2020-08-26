Dr. Deep Trivedi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trivedi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deep Trivedi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hamilton, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Hamilton1 Hamilton Health Pl, Hamilton, NJ 08690 Directions (609) 586-7900
New Jersey Urology Lawrenceville2 Princess Rd Ste J, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 895-1991
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
My father was seen by Dr. Trivedi in the ER this past week when the admitting doctor called him for a urology consult. He had very good bedside manner with my father who is elderly. Dr Trivedi seems well versed in his field, he was thorough and also very patient. I would definitely recommend him to others.
- 18 years of experience
- English, French and Gujarati
- University of Rochester Strong Meml Hosp
- Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med
- University of Pennsylvania
- Urology
Dr. Trivedi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trivedi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trivedi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trivedi has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trivedi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Trivedi speaks French and Gujarati.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Trivedi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trivedi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trivedi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trivedi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.