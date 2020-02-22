Dr. Deepa Abraham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abraham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deepa Abraham, MD
Overview of Dr. Deepa Abraham, MD
Dr. Deepa Abraham, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in La Quinta, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Altru Hospital.
Milauskas Eye Institute78560 Highway 111, La Quinta, CA 92253 Directions (760) 564-3887Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Milauskas Eye Institute41990 Cook St Ste E502, Palm Desert, CA 92211 Directions (760) 834-3382Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
kirkland office11919 NE 128th St Ste A, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 821-6655
seattle office1101 Madison St Ste 600, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 215-2020
Milauskas Eye Institute72057 Dinah Shore Dr Bldg D, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 340-3937Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Altru Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- LifeWise
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Abraham is a wonderful doctor, and she works at two locations. My doctor in Kirkland referred me to her for laser treatments to reduce internal pressure in both eyes. She did the treatments in Seattle, one week apart, and I took the bus both times. She then did my follow up visit in Kirkland, which I really appreciate. I really like her!
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English, German
- Ny Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Yale
- Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
- Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
Dr. Abraham speaks German.
