Dr. Deepa Aravind, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aravind is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deepa Aravind, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Deepa Aravind, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Huntington Station, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / SRI RAMACHANDRA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Dr. Aravind works at
Locations
-
1
Pain & Rehabilitation Medicine Pllc180 PULASKI RD, Huntington Station, NY 11746 Directions (631) 425-3800
-
2
Middle Country Endocrinology PC285 E Main St Ste 105, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 509-0390
-
3
NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group180 E Pulaski Rd, Huntington Station, NY 11746 Directions (631) 425-2121
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aravind?
Dr. ARAVIND is excellent, she is knowledgeable and caring. I highly recommend it physician
About Dr. Deepa Aravind, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 22 years of experience
- English, Tamil
- 1669677332
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / SRI RAMACHANDRA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aravind has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aravind accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aravind has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aravind works at
Dr. Aravind has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aravind on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aravind speaks Tamil.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Aravind. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aravind.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aravind, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aravind appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.