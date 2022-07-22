Overview of Dr. Deepa Halaharvi, DO

Dr. Deepa Halaharvi, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences-College of Osteopathic Med. and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Dublin Methodist Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Halaharvi works at OhioHealth Breast & Cancer Surgeons in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Mastectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.