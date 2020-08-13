Overview of Dr. Deepa Kudalkar, MD

Dr. Deepa Kudalkar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from Topiwala National Medical School and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Clinton Memorial Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Kudalkar works at Louis E Flaspohler MD Inc in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Wilmington, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.