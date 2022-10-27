Dr. Deepa Limaye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Limaye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deepa Limaye, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Deepa Limaye, MD is a Neurodevelopmental Disabilities Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Neurodevelopmental Disabilities, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurodevelopment Disabilities. They graduated from Seth Gs Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Connecticut Children's - Hartford, Hartford Hospital and Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.
Dr. Limaye works at
Pediatric Associates Farmington200 Mountain Rd Ste 1, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 676-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Connecticut Children's - Hartford
- Hartford Hospital
- Uconn John Dempsey Hospital
Dr. Limaye has been all 3 of my daughters provider. She is amazing and I wouldn’t trade her for the world. I’ve recommended her to all of my friends and family.
About Dr. Deepa Limaye, MD
- Neurodevelopmental Disabilities
- 34 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Marathi
- 1093777948
- Li Jewish Med Center
- Hemel Hempstead Genl Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Seth Gs Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
- University of Mumbai
- Neurodevelopment Disabilities
Dr. Limaye speaks Hindi and Marathi.
