Dr. Deepa Lingam, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Deepa Lingam, MD is a Dermatologist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University / Main Campus.
Center for Surgical Dermatology428 County Line Rd W, Westerville, OH 43082 Directions (614) 847-4100
I have been with this dermatologist practice for over 20 years. I have been going to Dr. Lingam for around 3 years. She is one of the most competent, kindest, nicest doctors I have ever encountered. I would recommend her to all of my family and friends. I always come away feeling blessed after my appointments with her.
About Dr. Deepa Lingam, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1336246297
- Wright State University / Main Campus
