Dr. Deepa Magge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deepa Magge, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Deepa Magge, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Dr. Magge works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Vanderbilt Univ. Medical Center2220 PIERCE AVE, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 322-2391
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Magge?
Dr. Magge was beyond amazing. At a very critical time where things could have gone bad for my husband, she was brilliant as a doctor and also as someone who comforted me through the hard times. I can't thank her enough for helping him pull through!
About Dr. Deepa Magge, MD
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1144477100
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Magge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Magge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Magge works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Magge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Magge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Magge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.