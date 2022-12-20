Dr. Deepa Mocherla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mocherla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deepa Mocherla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Deepa Mocherla, MD
Dr. Deepa Mocherla, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.
Dr. Mocherla works at
Dr. Mocherla's Office Locations
-
1
Healthcare Partners8285 W Arby Ave Ste 100B, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 735-7154
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mocherla?
Professional, conscientious, knowledgeable, no BS.
About Dr. Deepa Mocherla, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1649394909
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mocherla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mocherla accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mocherla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mocherla works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mocherla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mocherla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mocherla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mocherla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.