Overview

Dr. Deepa Philip, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Philip works at Ascension Medical Group St. John Heart and Vascular Center in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter and Hypercalcemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.