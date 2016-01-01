Overview

Dr. Deepa Potti, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They graduated from Ross School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.



Dr. Potti works at Novant Health Arcadia Family Medicine in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.