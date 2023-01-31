Dr. Deepa Sashital, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sashital is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deepa Sashital, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Deepa Sashital, MD
Dr. Deepa Sashital, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Baytown, TX.
Dr. Sashital works at
Dr. Sashital's Office Locations
Texas Oncology1025 Birdsong Dr, Baytown, TX 77521 Directions (281) 764-9262
Texas Oncology4000 Spencer Hwy Ste 200, Pasadena, TX 77504 Directions (713) 379-7299
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My visits to Texas Oncology-Baytown is always nice. The staff members are very nice and helpful and the wait time is never long. Dr. Sashital is very professional and nice I enjoy the office environment as a whole. Would recommend going there.
About Dr. Deepa Sashital, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1073594628
Education & Certifications
- Raritan Bay Med Ctr
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sashital has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sashital accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sashital has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sashital works at
Dr. Sashital has seen patients for Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sashital on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sashital speaks Hindi and Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Sashital. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sashital.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sashital, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sashital appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.