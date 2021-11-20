Dr. Deepa Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deepa Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Deepa Shah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
-
1
Scottsdale Healthcare Gastroenterology & Endoscopy3501 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 320, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 882-5740
-
2
Honorhealth7400 E Osborn Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 882-4815Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center9003 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 882-5740
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
Dr. Shah is the epitome of professionalism and is extremely knowledgeable. From checking in at my first visit to the follow up for the care she provided, she and her staff were top notch the entire way. I highly recommend Dr. Shah.
About Dr. Deepa Shah, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1659390342
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.