Dr. Deepa Taneja, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Deepa Taneja, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Orlando, FL. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
Dr. Taneja works at
Locations
Florida Diabetes Thyroid & Endocrine Center9430 Turkey Lake Rd Ste 214, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 574-5161
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Dr. P. Phillips Hospital
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Taneja and her staff are kind, knowledgeable and very attentive. I have received excellent care and support throughout my health journey.
About Dr. Deepa Taneja, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Hindi
- 1548424252
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- Cleveland Clinic Hospital System
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taneja has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taneja accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taneja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taneja has seen patients for Thyroid Cancer and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taneja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Taneja speaks Hindi.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Taneja. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taneja.
