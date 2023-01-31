Overview of Dr. Deepak Awasthi, MD

Dr. Deepak Awasthi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Thibodaux, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Bellevue Hospital Center / Medical College and is affiliated with Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Awasthi works at Thibodaux Regional Wellness Center in Thibodaux, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Degenerative Disc Disease and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.