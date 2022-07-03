Overview of Dr. Deepak Deshmukh, DO

Dr. Deepak Deshmukh, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, Sentara Careplex Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Deshmukh works at Vascular Institute of Virginia in Woodbridge, VA with other offices in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.