Dr. Deepak Dugar, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (16)
Map Pin Small Beverly Hills, CA
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Deepak Dugar, MD

Dr. Deepak Dugar, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Alamance Regional Medical Center and University of North Carolina Hospital.

Dr. Dugar works at Scarless Nose Institute of Beverly Hills in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dugar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Scarless Nose Institute of Beverly Hills
    414 N Camden Dr Ste 801, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 276-3106

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alamance Regional Medical Center
  • University of North Carolina Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Deepak Dugar, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  • 13 years of experience
  • English
  • 1922327584
Education & Certifications

  • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
  • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Deepak Dugar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dugar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Dugar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Dugar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dugar works at Scarless Nose Institute of Beverly Hills in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Dugar’s profile.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Dugar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dugar.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dugar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dugar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

