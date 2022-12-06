Overview of Dr. Deepak Kapila, MD

Dr. Deepak Kapila, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Armed Forces Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.



Dr. Kapila works at Dr Kapila Office in Fort Lauderdale, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.