Dr. Kapila has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deepak Kapila, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Deepak Kapila, MD
Dr. Deepak Kapila, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Armed Forces Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.
Dr. Kapila works at
Dr. Kapila's Office Locations
Lillian Wells Women's Center1600 S Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions (954) 584-3001Tuesday12:00pm - 7:30pmWednesday7:30am - 12:30pm
Medical Times Plaza7050 NW 4th St Ste 102, Plantation, FL 33317 Directions (954) 584-3001
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My seven year old injured his pinky fingers at school during recess on the playground . I thought it was nothing till I got to the ER . Grateful to the universe That Doctor Kapila answer the attending ER Phone when he call . Doctor kapila in his team Made everything easy . For a special overthinking Mommy like me .Highly recommend Doctor kapila in his team . God bless You .
About Dr. Deepak Kapila, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1568538197
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Joint Diseases Orthopaedic Institute
- State University Of New York Health Science Center Brooklyn
- Coney Island Hospital
- Armed Forces Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kapila accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kapila has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kapila works at
Dr. Kapila speaks Hindi.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapila. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapila.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kapila, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kapila appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.