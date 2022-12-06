See All Hand Surgeons in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Deepak Kapila, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.3 (74)
Call for new patient details
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Deepak Kapila, MD

Dr. Deepak Kapila, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Armed Forces Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.

Dr. Kapila works at Dr Kapila Office in Fort Lauderdale, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kapila's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lillian Wells Women's Center
    1600 S Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 584-3001
    Tuesday
    12:00pm - 7:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 12:30pm
  2. 2
    Medical Times Plaza
    7050 NW 4th St Ste 102, Plantation, FL 33317 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 584-3001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Colles' Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 74 ratings
    Patient Ratings (74)
    5 Star
    (58)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Deepak Kapila, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568538197
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital for Joint Diseases Orthopaedic Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • State University Of New York Health Science Center Brooklyn
    Residency
    Internship
    • Coney Island Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Armed Forces Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kapila has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kapila has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    74 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapila. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapila.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kapila, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kapila appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

