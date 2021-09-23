Overview of Dr. Deepak Khosla, MD

Dr. Deepak Khosla, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MOUNT SINAI MEDICAL CENTER OF GREATER MIAMI and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding.



Dr. Khosla works at Dignity Health Medical Group - North State in Redding, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.