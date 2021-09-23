Dr. Deepak Khosla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khosla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deepak Khosla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Deepak Khosla, MD
Dr. Deepak Khosla, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MOUNT SINAI MEDICAL CENTER OF GREATER MIAMI and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding.
Dr. Khosla works at
Dr. Khosla's Office Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Medical Group - North State2780 Eureka Way, Redding, CA 96001 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khosla?
Best cardiologist. He brings "humaness", empathy and understanding to his patients. A man of great character.
About Dr. Deepak Khosla, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- Male
- 1679574701
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med Center Of Fl|Sinai Grace Hosp/grace Hospital
- MOUNT SINAI MEDICAL CENTER OF GREATER MIAMI
- Cardiovascular Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khosla has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khosla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Khosla using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Khosla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khosla works at
Dr. Khosla has seen patients for Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khosla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khosla speaks Hindi and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Khosla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khosla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khosla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khosla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.