Dr. Deepak Kilari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Deepak Kilari, MD
Dr. Deepak Kilari, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Andhra Med Coll and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital.
Dr. Kilari works at
Dr. Kilari's Office Locations
Cancer Center - Froedtert Hospital8800 W Doyne Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Directions (414) 928-1745
Hospital Affiliations
- Froedtert Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very good
About Dr. Deepak Kilari, MD
- Hematology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1164652947
Education & Certifications
- Andhra Med Coll
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
