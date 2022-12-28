See All Hematologists in Milwaukee, WI
Dr. Deepak Kilari, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Deepak Kilari, MD

Hematology
4.7 (22)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Deepak Kilari, MD

Dr. Deepak Kilari, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Andhra Med Coll and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital.

Dr. Kilari works at Cancer Center - Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Kilari's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cancer Center - Froedtert Hospital
    8800 W Doyne Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 928-1745

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Froedtert Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kilari?

    Dec 28, 2022
    Very good
    — Dec 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Deepak Kilari, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Deepak Kilari, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kilari to family and friends

    Dr. Kilari's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kilari

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Deepak Kilari, MD.

    About Dr. Deepak Kilari, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164652947
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Andhra Med Coll
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deepak Kilari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kilari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kilari has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kilari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kilari works at Cancer Center - Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, WI. View the full address on Dr. Kilari’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kilari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kilari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kilari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kilari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Deepak Kilari, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.