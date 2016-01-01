Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deepak Kumar, MD
Overview of Dr. Deepak Kumar, MD
Dr. Deepak Kumar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Johnstown, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from SINAI-GRACE HOSPITAL.
Dr. Kumar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kumar's Office Locations
-
1
Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center1086 Franklin St, Johnstown, PA 15905 Directions (814) 534-1095Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Clan Iom Pllc3824 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas, TX 75219 Directions (855) 634-5748
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kumar?
About Dr. Deepak Kumar, MD
- Psychiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1548403827
Education & Certifications
- SINAI-GRACE HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.