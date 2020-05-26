Dr. Deepak Mahajan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahajan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deepak Mahajan, MD
Overview
Dr. Deepak Mahajan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
Deepak S. Mahajan Physician PC8675 Midland Pkwy Ste 2, Jamaica, NY 11432 Directions (718) 523-2177
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor was knowledgable and caring. Takes time to explain a situation
About Dr. Deepak Mahajan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1295700375
Education & Certifications
- GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mahajan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahajan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahajan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahajan has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastrointestinal Bleeding and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahajan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mahajan speaks Hindi and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahajan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahajan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahajan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahajan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.