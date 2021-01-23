Dr. Deepak Malhotra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malhotra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deepak Malhotra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Deepak Malhotra, MD
Dr. Deepak Malhotra, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, MountainView Hospital and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Malhotra works at
Dr. Malhotra's Office Locations
-
1
MountainView Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery Associates3150 N Tenaya Way Ste 260, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (888) 613-7760
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- MountainView Hospital
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malhotra?
I highly recommend Dr. Malhotra to anyone considering his services. His prompt and personal communication along with his amazing staff were instrumental in addressing my very serious condition. Dr. Malhotra took the time to carefully explain to my wife and myself what the various scans noted and which direction/test would be necessary to better define the disease. I thank Dr. Malhotra and the entire staff from the bottom of my heart.
About Dr. Deepak Malhotra, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish
- 1073799987
Education & Certifications
- Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malhotra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malhotra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malhotra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malhotra works at
Dr. Malhotra speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Malhotra. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malhotra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malhotra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malhotra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.