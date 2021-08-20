Dr. Deepak Mehrotra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehrotra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deepak Mehrotra, MD
Overview of Dr. Deepak Mehrotra, MD
Dr. Deepak Mehrotra, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Mehrotra works at
Dr. Mehrotra's Office Locations
-
1
Childrens Clinic East - Hermitage3901 Central Pike Ste 251, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (629) 219-7145
-
2
Children's Clinic East - Lebanon920 S Hartmann Dr Ste 200, Lebanon, TN 37090 Directions (615) 703-2289
-
3
Childrens Clinic East - Mount Juliet2025 N Mount Juliet Rd Ste 200, Mount Juliet, TN 37122 Directions (615) 703-2290
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mehrotra?
Dr Mehrotra is a wonderful Dr. we’ve been seeing him for four years with my first son, now he sees both my children. He’s very caring and listens to your concerns. His nurses are amazing and do the same. I would recommend him a thousand times. My toddler loves him as well.
About Dr. Deepak Mehrotra, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Hindi
- 1043204878
Education & Certifications
- University of Mississippi
- University of Mississippi
- Baptist Memorial Hospital
- University of Mississippi
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehrotra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehrotra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehrotra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehrotra works at
Dr. Mehrotra speaks Hindi.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehrotra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehrotra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehrotra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehrotra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.