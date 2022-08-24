Overview of Dr. Deepak Mitra, MD

Dr. Deepak Mitra, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in McHenry, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.



Dr. Mitra works at Advocate Health Care Chicago in McHenry, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.