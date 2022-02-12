Overview of Dr. Deepak Nair, MD

Dr. Deepak Nair, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York|SUNY Upstate Medical University|Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Nair works at Sarasota Vascular Specialists in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.