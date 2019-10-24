Overview

Dr. Deepak Pasi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with Johnston Health, Maria Parham Medical Center and Rex Hospital.



Dr. Pasi works at North Carolina Heart and Vascular in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.