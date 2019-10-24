Dr. Deepak Pasi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pasi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deepak Pasi, MD
Overview
Dr. Deepak Pasi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with Johnston Health, Maria Parham Medical Center and Rex Hospital.
Dr. Pasi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
North Carolina Heart and Vascular2800 Blue Ridge Rd Ste 400, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 570-7590Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Rex Family Practice at Wakefield11200 Governor Manly Way Ste 205, Raleigh, NC 27614 Directions (919) 570-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnston Health
- Maria Parham Medical Center
- Rex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pasi?
Dr. Pasi is awesome. He saved my life after a heart attack 14 years ago, and has looked after me ever since. I can not give enough praise to his talent and care. I run into people occasionally that he has treated, and they all mirror what I am saying.
About Dr. Deepak Pasi, MD
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1215936398
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Nc Hosps, Cardiovascular Diseases Prince George'S Hosp Ctr, Internal Medicine
- All India Inst Med Scis
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pasi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pasi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pasi works at
Dr. Pasi has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pasi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Pasi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pasi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pasi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pasi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.