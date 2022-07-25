Dr. Deepak Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deepak Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Deepak Patel, MD is a Pulmonologist in Sebring, FL. They completed their fellowship with VA Medical Center Wilkes Barre
Patel Pulmonary PA119 Us Highway 27 N, Sebring, FL 33870 Directions (863) 382-0009Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Adventhealth Sebring
- Adventhealth Wauchula
- Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
- Desoto Memorial Hospital
- HCA Florida Highlands Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr. D Patel, recently earned a humanitarian award from HCA hospital. He deserved it... I have never met a more meticulous caring doctor. Not just for the lifesaving care he provided for my mom, but everyone who knows him, people in my neighborhood, one of the nurses who helped my mom is also a patient of his, literally every person who comes in contact with him is so appreciative of the care he has provided. He is vigilant, thoughtful, kind beyond measure. He is not only a skillful, gifted doctor but he actually cares, showing up at the ER in the early hours of morning to personally oversee her care...a humble and sincere, serious person. I trust him implicitly; i am grateful to him more than words can express.
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1821038852
- VA Medical Center Wilkes Barre
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Patel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.