See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Jamaica, NY
Dr. Deepak Ramanathan, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Deepak Ramanathan, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Deepak Ramanathan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They completed their residency with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center

Dr. Ramanathan works at Jamaica Complete Medical PLLC in Jamaica, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Peter Zeale, MD
Dr. Peter Zeale, MD
5.0 (10)
View Profile
Dr. Marina Rozenberg, MD
Dr. Marina Rozenberg, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Jose Ortiz, MD
Dr. Jose Ortiz, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Jamaica Complete Medical PLLC
    14839 Hillside Ave, Jamaica, NY 11435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (929) 777-2234
  2. 2
    8765 148th St, Jamaica, NY 11435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (929) 777-2234

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Administrative Physical
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Administrative Physical

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Alcohol Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cancer-Related Conditions Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Drug Abuse Chevron Icon
Drug Testing Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MetroPlus Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • No-Fault Car Insurance
    • Oscar Health
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ramanathan?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Deepak Ramanathan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Deepak Ramanathan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ramanathan to family and friends

    Dr. Ramanathan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ramanathan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Deepak Ramanathan, MD.

    About Dr. Deepak Ramanathan, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Italian, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306261086
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
    Residency
    Undergraduate School
    • Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deepak Ramanathan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramanathan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ramanathan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ramanathan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ramanathan works at Jamaica Complete Medical PLLC in Jamaica, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ramanathan’s profile.

    Dr. Ramanathan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramanathan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramanathan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramanathan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Deepak Ramanathan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.