Dr. Deepak Rao, MD
Dr. Deepak Rao, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Comprehensive Psychiatric Services3100 Oak Rd Ste 270, Walnut Creek, CA 94597 Directions (925) 944-9711Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Dr. Rao has been treating our adult son with autism for the past year. He does an excellent job, is extremely knowledgeable about medications, and is genuinely concerned about his patients's welfare.
- 29 years of experience
- MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Rao has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
