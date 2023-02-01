Dr. Deepak Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deepak Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Deepak Reddy, MD
Dr. Deepak Reddy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED|University Of Chicago-Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of South Bend and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy's Office Locations
South Bend Orthopedic Associates53880 Carmichael Dr, South Bend, IN 46635 Directions (574) 247-9441Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Reddy said I am doing good and will see me in a month
About Dr. Deepak Reddy, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Norton Hosp|Norton Hospital|Norton Leatherman Spine Fellowship Louisville, Ky|University Of Louisville Hospital|University Of Louisville School Of Med
- University Of Chicago|University Of Chicago Hospitals
- U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED|University Of Chicago-Pritzker School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
