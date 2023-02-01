Overview of Dr. Deepak Reddy, MD

Dr. Deepak Reddy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED|University Of Chicago-Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of South Bend and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Reddy works at South Bend Orthopaedics in South Bend, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Spondylolisthesis and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.