Overview of Dr. Deepak Sheth, MD

Dr. Deepak Sheth, MD is an Urology Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Sheth works at DEEPAK SHETH MD OFFICE in Upland, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.