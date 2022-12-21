See All Ophthalmologists in Waxahachie, TX
Dr. Deepak Sobti, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (67)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Deepak Sobti, MD

Dr. Deepak Sobti, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waxahachie, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie and Methodist Charlton Medical Center.

Dr. Sobti works at Waxahachie Surgery Center in Waxahachie, TX with other offices in Plano, TX and Red Oak, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sobti's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Waxahachie Surgery Center
    101 Ymca Dr, Waxahachie, TX 75165 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 505-2020
  2. 2
    Steven C Strength DO Pllc
    6533 Preston Rd Ste 100, Plano, TX 75024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 329-3937
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Red Oak Eyecare
    303 E Ovilla Rd Ste 300, Red Oak, TX 75154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 505-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie
  • Methodist Charlton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Laser Cataract Surgery Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Macular Degeneration, Polymorphic Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Photorefractive Keratectomy (PRK) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Sutureless Cataract Surgery Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 67 ratings
    Patient Ratings (67)
    5 Star
    (65)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Deepak Sobti, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1790002814
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deepak Sobti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sobti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sobti has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sobti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    67 patients have reviewed Dr. Sobti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sobti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sobti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sobti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.