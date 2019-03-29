Overview of Dr. Deepak Stokes, MD

Dr. Deepak Stokes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Eureka, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka.



Dr. Stokes works at Eureka OB/GYN HCMA in Eureka, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Endometriosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.