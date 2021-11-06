Dr. Deepak Sudheendra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sudheendra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deepak Sudheendra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Deepak Sudheendra, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Pennsylvania Hospital.
Dr. Sudheendra works at
Locations
Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania3400 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 615-3591Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- Pennsylvania Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicare
- PA Insurance Services
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am a 65-year-old active male with a family history of varicose veins. Varicose veins started to become visible in my left lower leg approximately 15 years ago. Over the years since that time, the condition worsened, and I eventually developed a low level, intermittent pain and swelling in my lower left leg. Early this year, I decided to go to a vascular specialist. I spent some time researching the best vascular surgeons in the Philadelphia area and consulted with various physicians I trusted before making the decision to see Dr. Sudi. In the summer, Dr. Sudi performed laser treatment, followed by a 2nd procedure (microphlebectomy) to remove the bulging varicose veins. Today, only a little more than one month since the 2nd procedure, I remain completely pain free and my leg is looking great. It’s a darn near perfect match to my right leg. I am thrilled with the results and grateful to Dr. Sudi for his exceptional and professional care and for his thorough explanations.
About Dr. Deepak Sudheendra, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1427138874
Education & Certifications
- George Wshington University Medical Center (Vascular & Interventional Radiology)
- University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center (Diagnostic Radiology)
- Washington Hospital Center
- New York Medical College
- Case Western Reserve University
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sudheendra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sudheendra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sudheendra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sudheendra has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sudheendra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Sudheendra. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sudheendra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sudheendra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sudheendra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.