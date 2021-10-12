Overview

Dr. Deepak Talreja, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Medical School



Dr. Talreja works at Sentara Cardiology in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.