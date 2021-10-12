Dr. Deepak Talreja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Talreja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deepak Talreja, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Deepak Talreja, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Medical School
Dr. Talreja works at
Locations
Linkhorn Medical Assocs Sentara Hcc1101 First Colonial Rd Ste 300, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 363-6210
Sentara Cardiology2075 Glenn Mitchell Dr, Virginia Beach, VA 23456 Directions (757) 363-6210
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Albemarle Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Best Cardiologist! Wonderful bedside manners! I am here because of this wonderful Angel?
About Dr. Deepak Talreja, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1760451611
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Medical School
- Vanderbilt University

