Dr. Deepak Vadada, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Deepak Vadada, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Vadada works at
Locations
Northwell Health1050 Clove Rd, Staten Island, NY 10301 Directions (718) 816-6440
Eyecare Advantage 2 Inc.4771 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10312 Directions (718) 948-8200
Sisters of Charity Medical Center355 Bard Ave, Staten Island, NY 10310 Directions (718) 818-3290
Hospital Affiliations
- Richmond University Medical Center
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Takes his time with the patient. Felt very comfortable with his expertise
About Dr. Deepak Vadada, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1003042672
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
