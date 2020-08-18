Overview

Dr. Deepak Vadada, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Vadada works at Advantage Care Physicians in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.