Dr. Deepali Sharma, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Deepali Sharma, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with Peconic Bay Medical Center and Stony Brook University Hospital.
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists300 Old Country Rd Ste 4, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 751-3000
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists1333 E Main St Ste 2, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 751-3000
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists325 Meeting House Ln, Southampton, NY 11968 Directions (631) 751-3000
North Shore Hematology-oncology Associates PC750 Old Country Rd, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 751-3000
- Peconic Bay Medical Center
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
As usual, thorough, caring and respectful. She is warm and empathetic. I have total confidence in her.
About Dr. Deepali Sharma, MD
- Hematology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Methodist Hosp Brooklyn
- SUNY Upstate Med Univ
- MAHATMA GANDHI INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / NAGPUR UNIVERSITY
