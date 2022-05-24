Dr. Deepali Tukaye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tukaye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deepali Tukaye, MD
Overview
Dr. Deepali Tukaye, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from M.S. Ramaiah Medical College Hospital and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Locations
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
Northside Hospital Forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (615) 484-5316
Northside Hospital Cherokee450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 224-1000
Georgia Obstetrics and Gynecology LLC1505 Northside Blvd Ste 3400, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (404) 962-6000
Orion Medical5413 Crenshaw Rd, Pasadena, TX 77505 Directions (713) 943-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She has taken care of me since my heart attack in 2020. But she has left Northside Forsyth. I want to continue seeing her. Does anyone know where she went?
About Dr. Deepali Tukaye, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Kannada and Marathi
- 1730404120
Education & Certifications
- Emory University- Interventional Cardiology
- University Of Louisville, School Of Medicine
- M.S. Ramaiah Medical College Hospital
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Tukaye has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tukaye on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
