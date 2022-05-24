Overview

Dr. Deepali Tukaye, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from M.S. Ramaiah Medical College Hospital and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Tukaye works at American Professional Associates in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA, Canton, GA and Pasadena, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.