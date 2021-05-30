Dr. Deepan Selvadurai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Selvadurai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deepan Selvadurai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Deepan Selvadurai, MD
Dr. Deepan Selvadurai, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Dr. Selvadurai works at
Dr. Selvadurai's Office Locations
Buffalo Ophthalmology3055 Southwestern Blvd Ste 108, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 671-9020Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I think that one comment meant to say is competent.. u just have to read their entire review. I too am extremely pleased with Dr Selvadorai. He is very knowledgeable and explains well. He is #1 in my book.
About Dr. Deepan Selvadurai, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English, French, Spanish and Tamil
- 1790795433
Education & Certifications
- University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine
- Mayo Medical School
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
- McGill
Dr. Selvadurai has seen patients for Glaucoma, Dilation of Outflow Canal and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Selvadurai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Selvadurai speaks French, Spanish and Tamil.
