Dr. Deepashree Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Deepashree Gupta, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Calabasas, CA. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Locations
Calabasas Primary & Specialty Care26585 Agoura Rd Ste 310, Calabasas, CA 91302 Directions (818) 732-8346
UCLA Health Westlake Village Primary & Specialty Care1250 La Venta Dr Ste 211, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (805) 517-4137
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gupta was not only kind, attentive, patient, and empathetic, but she also knew what she was talking about. I felt as though I could trust my health in her hands. She's amazing.
About Dr. Deepashree Gupta, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Mo-Columbia Sch Med
- U Mo-Columbia Sch Med
- RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL
- Internal Medicine
