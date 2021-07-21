Overview of Dr. Deependra Mahato, DO

Dr. Deependra Mahato, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Modesto, CA. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Mahato works at Neurosurgery Sutter Gould Medical Foundation in Modesto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base and Neuroendoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.