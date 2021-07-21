Dr. Deependra Mahato, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deependra Mahato, DO
Overview of Dr. Deependra Mahato, DO
Dr. Deependra Mahato, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Modesto, CA. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Mahato's Office Locations
Neurosurgery Sutter Gould Medical Foundation1401 Spanos Ct Ste 111, Modesto, CA 95355 Directions (209) 550-4779Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mahato?
Dr. Mahato was a great surgeon. He fixed my back and I have no more pain. I Would recommend anyone to come to him. Great doctor and Shari his medical assistant was great too.
About Dr. Deependra Mahato, DO
- Neurosurgery
- English, Nepali
- 1609152875
Education & Certifications
- Western University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mahato has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahato accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahato has seen patients for Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base and Neuroendoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahato on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mahato speaks Nepali.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahato. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahato.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.