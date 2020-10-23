Overview of Dr. Deepesh Patel, MD

Dr. Deepesh Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall.



Dr. Patel works at Axis Medical Pllc in Poughkeepsie, NY with other offices in Rhinebeck, NY, Staatsburg, NY and Lake Katrine, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.