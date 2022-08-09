Dr. Deepesh Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deepesh Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Deepesh Shah, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Clinic
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
Arrowhead Health16390 N 59th Ave Ste 200, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (623) 334-4000
East Thomas Surgery Center2629 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 100, Scottsdale, AZ 85257 Directions (623) 298-1820
pain-MDs Ambulatory Surgical Center16397 N 59 Ave # 200, Glendale, AZ 85301 Directions (623) 298-1820
pain-MDs Ambulatory Surgical Center16222 N 59th Ave Ste A115, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (623) 298-1820
Office16100 N Greenway Hayden Loop, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Foundation
- Banner Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Humana
- HumanaOne
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- PHCS
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient for several years, I see him for med management as well as procedures. He is a careful and competent prescriber who takes his time with me and and allows me to participate in my treatment goals. He has performed numerous invasive procedures and I have had the best results from him. (have had the same performed by other physicians previously with less success) His staff are very kind, compassionate and professional. I feel like Dr. Shah has made an effort to get to know me, I value that, and it's not something that's common with medical practitioners. I choose to drive 39 miles one way to remain under his care. Every time I consider speaking to him about finding a physician closer to me I change my mind, knowing that for me, for now, he is the best practitioner.
About Dr. Deepesh Shah, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Gujarati
- 1558548735
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic
- Harvard Medical School
- Banner Good Samaritan Hospital
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spondylitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.