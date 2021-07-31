Overview of Dr. Deepika Bhargava, MD

Dr. Deepika Bhargava, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Bj Medical College, Pune, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with TMC Bonham Hospital.



Dr. Bhargava works at Deepika Bhargava MD in Sherman, TX with other offices in McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.