Dr. Deepika Devuni, MD
Overview
Dr. Deepika Devuni, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Worcester, MA.
Locations
UMass Memorial Health Endoscopy Center21 Eastern Ave, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 856-2500
UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus55 Lake Ave N, Worcester, MA 01655 Directions (508) 334-8515Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooley Dickinson Hospital
- Heywood Hospital
- Sturdy Memorial Hospital
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Kind and caring Dr., answers emails and phone calls, cares about her patients.
About Dr. Deepika Devuni, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1053501080
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Transplant Hepatology
Frequently Asked Questions
