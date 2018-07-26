Dr. Deepika Gopalakrishnan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gopalakrishnan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deepika Gopalakrishnan, MD
Overview
Dr. Deepika Gopalakrishnan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from U of Madras and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.
Locations
Heart Group4716 Alliance Blvd Ste 340, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 800-6100
Dallas Location7777 Forest Ln Ste A202, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-7733
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Really like Dr D Gopal. I am not one for statins, which Dr Gopal graciously accepted. We make decisions together. She explains all test results, draws diagrams, discusses options. Care is excellent and to the point.
About Dr. Deepika Gopalakrishnan, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Spanish, Tamil and Telugu
Education & Certifications
- BARNES JEWISH HOSPITAL, ST.LOUIS, MO
- U of Madras
- university of madras
- Cardiology
