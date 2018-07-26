Overview

Dr. Deepika Gopalakrishnan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from U of Madras and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.



Dr. Gopalakrishnan works at HEART GROUP in Plano, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.