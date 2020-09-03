Overview

Dr. Deepika Goshike, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Medical College.



Dr. Goshike works at Kaiser Tpmg Sacramento Medical Center in Folsom, CA with other offices in Yakima, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.