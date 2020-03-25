Dr. Deepika Jain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deepika Jain, MD
Dr. Deepika Jain, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They graduated from LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center.
Dr. Jain's Office Locations
Bassam M. Haddad MD PA26 Greenville Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07305 Directions (201) 333-8222
Fresenius Medical Care North Jersey City29 Cottage St, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (201) 876-7965
Cardiac Thoracic and Vascular Surgical Associate P.A.123 Highland Ave Ste G2, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028 Directions (973) 429-1881
Hospital Affiliations
- Jersey City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Great doctor takes care of patients
About Dr. Deepika Jain, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1750551875
Education & Certifications
- LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI
- Nephrology
Dr. Jain has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.
